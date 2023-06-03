Insurance company awards $50,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity Capital Region

LANSING, Mich. — On Hungerford Street in Lansing, volunteers are working on a forever home.

“We are building my new house for me and my girls," said Brittni Perry, of Lansing.

Perry, the soon-to-be homeowner, is grateful to stare at a spot that was once a patch a grass.

"It’s generational wealth for my children having somewhere for them to be able to grow up," she said.

And it’s all possible thanks to the Habitat for Humanity Capital Region’s homeownership program.

“We do provide affordable homeownership, these people are purchasing their owns with an affordable mortgage based on their income," said Carmen Director of Philanthropy for Habitat for Humanity Capital Region. "And that's important. We're creating wealth for a lot of people."

Brittni applied back in October 2020.

"I had to go through orientation and then submit my information with my credit and my income. And then I had to do volunteer work along with financial education classes," she said.

Then all she had to do is wait for a property to become available.

The Jackson National Life Insurance Company has since provided the non-profit with a $50,000 grant to continue to help others like Brittni.

“The dream of homeownership. It's such a wealth building tool for families and to see families take that journey, learn what it what it's going to take financially for them, understand the personal finance involved and then buy their first home is a dream come true," Danielle Robinson Assistant Vice President, Corporate Philanthropy for Jackson National Life Insurance Company.

A dream come true and something Brittni can’t wait will soon have as her own.

“They were projecting like second around my birthday, but like really close in october so i'm very excited," she said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook