Ingham County parks looking for feedback

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham County officials want to hear from the community about County Parks and Recreation and County-wide trail systems. The County is launching a survey that is accessible online at www.inghamcountyparksurvey.com. Those who live, work, and go to school in Ingham County, as well as other interested parties, are encouraged to take the survey. Input from the survey will be used to update the County’s Parks and Recreation Plan and the Trails and Parks Comprehensive Report. The Ingham County Park System includes Lake Lansing Park North, Lake Lansing Park South, Hawk Island, and Burchfield County Park, and there are many trail systems throughout the County under the jurisdiction of other agencies. County Parks Director Tim Morgan commented, “The online survey will be available until August 9, 2021. It should take no more than 10 minutes to complete, and we look forward to receiving your input, ideas, and thoughts.”

Additionally, the Ingham County Parks Commissions is asking community members to attend an open house and share their input. Three open houses are being held in July at the parks.

In-person Open House Dates from 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM:



July 20 – Lake Lansing Park South, Main Shelter, 1621 Pike Street, Haslett

July 22 – Burchfield Park, Winter Sports Building, 881 Grovenburg Road, Holt

July 26 – Hawk Island, Red Tail Shelter, 1601 East Cavanaugh Road, Lansing

Ingham County, 2021

The County Parks Commission began the process of updating the Parks and Recreation Plan and Trails and Parks Comprehensive Report earlier this summer. The Recreation Plan is expected to be complete in late 2021, while the Trails and Parks Comprehensive Report will be complete in summer 2022. The main purpose of both documents is to guide and enable the County to establish future directions for the development and enhancement of its trail systems, parks, and recreational facilities.

