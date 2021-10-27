Ingham County Health Department has booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines

LANSING, Mich. — Booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines are available at Ingham County Health Department clinics.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently authorized boosters for those who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Now let’s break down who qualifies to roll up their sleeves for a booster.

If you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine you can get a booster starting two months after the initial shot.

For those who received Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, you’re eligible for a booster six months or more after your initial dose series if you’re 65 and older, are 18 years or older and live in a long-term care setting, live or work in high risk settings or have underlying medical conditions.

Ingham County Health officer Linda Vail encourages people who do qualify to get the booster. She said this isn't a sign that the vaccine failed, “nor is the fact that studies continued while we launched this vaccine that basically ended up saying we need a booster dose on this vaccine at 6 months," pointing out that the vaccine is preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death at very high rates

The FDA also said it’s okay to mix vaccines. As far as what Vail recommends, she says it’s going to be different based on situations.

“If some people were vaccinated for example with Johnson & Johnson with their first dose and, though it’s rare, there was the complication of the blood clots in women between the ages of 18 and 40, basically women of childbearing age," she said. "Those are people who may very well want to have a discussion about potentially switching to an mRNA vaccine for their booster dose rather than getting another Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Johnson & Johnson is a safe effective vaccine.”

If you qualify for a booster or are looking to get vaccinated you can schedule an appointment on the health department's website. People can also get a vaccine from places like Walgreens, Kroger and Meijer

