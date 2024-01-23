Ingham County Emergency Management shares tips on flooding preparations

Warms up the snow is going to melt and sometimes it can lead to flooding.

Local officials aren't concern with flooding this week as everything looks pretty calm.

Ingham County Emergency Management shares some tips for people to prepare in the future.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"That water still has to go somewhere at some point," said SGT. Bob Boerkoel.

Every year as we get snow over the course of winter the Ingham County Emergency Management team is working hard track things.

"We haven't had as much as probably years past but of course, whenever that happens, we continue to monitor if we start to get warm weather coming," Boerkoel said.

Sgt. Bob Boerkoel says they use maps and highway cameras to keep an eye things.

And if there is flooding they can send a drone out to see what the damage is.

Right now, it might not be much.

"It's pretty low and there's a lot of room for that water to go and to get absorbed," Boerkoel said.

But he says neighbors should still be prepared.

"A couple of things they can do is it's always a good time to check your sump pump make sure that's working and nothing is blocking it," Boerkoel

He also suggests putting water monitors in your basement or lower levels so that it can alert you if water is building up.

And most importantly...

"Always have a plan for your possessions. A lot of people keep their stuff in their basements, important documents or various memorabilia. If it's something that's important, you want to elevate that to a different level of your house," Boerkoel.

Creating a plan with your family is also important....You never know if you will need to stay at home or evacuate.

