Ingham County continues the fight against opioids with a new settlement fund

LANSING, Mich — The fight against opioids continues.

Lifeboat Addiction Recovery Services is just 1 of 11 local agencies to receive part of Ingham County's Opioid Settlement Funding Plan, a plan which allocates more than $2.1 million over the next 2 years for local agencies to continue serving the community.

Lifeboat is set to receive $80,000 per year for 2 years.

Other local agencies receiving funding include:



Eastside Community Action Center

Wellness, InX

Women's Center of Greater Lansing

Ingham County Sheriff's Office

Recovery Mobile Clinic

Sparrow/University of Michigan

Ingham County Health Department

Pinnacle

and more.

"The fact that we had the opportunity to apply, being a small nonprofit who does a lot of work, like I said, we're very lean so, it feels like somewhat of an honor to even be considered," says Lifeboat's Executive Director Hunter Taylor.

Christian Powell is among those who chose the fund's recipients. He's worked in this field for a decade and says Ingham County is ahead of the rest of the state.

"We were really one of the first ones in the state of Michigan that said, hey, we know that this is an issue here, we're trying to identify people that are currently working on this issue, how do we fund this?" says Powell.

But while more funding is always helpful for these local agencies, Taylor says it's not a permanent solution.

"Grants come and go, the objectives change. We love the work that we do, so we're really trying to recruit people who believe in our mission and get behind us to help support the work that we're doing," says Taylor.

Powell says has one goal in mind as he continues to fight opioid overdose in our neighborhoods.

"That people do not feel like they have to run into substances of any kind. Instead that they have enough support from mental health professionals, from politicians, even from agencies like us if we make it that long," says Powell.

If you're looking for local addiction recovery services, Lifeboat Recovery Services can help.

