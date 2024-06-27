Inflation, quality of candidates among concerns for neighbors after Thursday's debate

Thursday saw the first debate between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump since 2020

Residents in Lansing plan to vote despite the lack of change and age of the candidates

Video shows neighbors in REO Town talking about the issues they care about with the election three months away.

A barbershop in REO Town is one place to go to talk politics or just about anything.

"It's a range of things," says Paul Trowbridge, owner of Cuttin Up Barbershop.

Trowbridge likes to call barbers 'unlicensed psychiatrists' because of the number of stories and issues they solve with the customers whose hair he trims, fades and shaves.

On Thursday he was with a customer named DeJuan Everett, a man who was unenthusiastic about this year's election.

Everett's hope is going down as he feels he's nothing but a vote to politicians on both sides of the aisle.

"I feel strung along," Everett said. "You hope for that change. But do we see it? I don't know."

Carolyn Kaster/AP President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Lansing resident Kayla Minix walked past the front of the shop as she went to grab lunch. Minix, a local delivery driver, worries about how much her money will stretch with the cost of items rising.

"Inflation scares me," Minix said.

These concerns come at a time when voters seemingly feel that the candidates aren't able to catch on to the issues impacting the country.

Curtis Means/AP Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives at Manhattan criminal court in New York.

"Out of 330 million people in America you're telling me these are the two best choices we have?" Trowbridge asked?

Minix is worried that age may play a factor in key decisions down the road.

"They start to get a little aged and then they start forgetting things," Minix said.

But Minix, Everett and Trowbridge all plan to vote this November. For Trowbridge it's about picking 'the lesser of two evils.'

"I'm actually going to go stand in line and actually make sure [my vote] gets in there for sure," Trowbridge said.

Reluctantly, Everett plans to vote whether he likes it or not.

"Yes I'll go out and vote," Everett said. "My wife will make sure of that."

Minix said every vote counts and believes the right to vote is a privilege.

"Voting is really important," Minix said. "I hope that everybody can go."

