Industrial Chic: New event venue moves into Spiral club building in Old Town

Video explains what the new event venue inside of the old Spiral building will offer.

Copper Moon Events will be a space where people of all walks will be able to come together for events like weddings, birthdays, celebrations, corporate events and more.

The plan is to have the venue up and running by April.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Spiral in Old Town was known as Lansing's LGBTQ+ night club and the spot where everyone just felt right at home.

The club closed its doors back in 2020 due to Covid.

But now this building will get a new life and will soon be opening up as an inclusive event venue.

"This is a really good opportunity here to add even more to the area," Lynn Lucas said.

Inside of the Spiral building in Old Town Lynn Lucas and Matt Schultheiss are working hard to get things set up for Copper Moon their new events venue.

"We've been doing weddings for over 20 years and we are kind of popular vendors," Lucas said.

The two are the owners of W.E.D a business where they do wedding decor, event planning, and DJ services.

"We travel all over the state and honestly we got a little tired of traveling all over the state, so we were looking for a place closer to home," Lucas said.

With nearly 5,000 square feet of space, they are ready to give old town a taste of industrial chic.

"We want to keep it neutral enough so it can service both weddings and other events," Lucas said.

Like parties, celebrations, corporate meetings, anything you can really think of.

"We got the bar. We're doing a built in photo booth so if you rent the venue photo booth is included," Lucas said.

Lynn and Matt are excited to be a part of the old town community and have already started to look for ways for businesses to help each other out.

"I've already been reaching out to our neighbors the jewelry store, the barbershop, places like that and I'm working on getting them in as recommended vendors that we are putting on our list," Lucas said.

And for those with the Old Town Commercial Association, they are excited to see the event venue bring in more people to the area.

"Everyone kind of sees Turner and they see the storefronts but there's so many other facets to the community that are underutilized like the old Spiral building. It's just great to see just more activation in different areas that aren't just you know the one main strip," Executive Director Samantha Benson said.

Although it will be a new space, they plan to keep some of the old spiral feel. Like a couple of tie backs and even the disco ball.

"Hoping to do justice to the people it meant so much to. I want to make sure that we do right by the people who it was their hangout," Schultheiss said.

They are aiming to have the venue open in April and also will look to host their own events that they can invite the community to.

