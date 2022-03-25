"Independent Women" showcase in Lansing to feature four female artists

LANSING, Mich. — If you need something to do this weekend, check out some cool art and supporting four Lansing female artists. They are inviting the community to come out to their "Independent Women" showcase on Saturday, Mar. 26.

Lansing Artists Melina Brann, Christina Castilla, Patty Johnson, and Aminah Lott wanted to put together a women's centric showcase to celebrate Women's History Month and bring attention to women and women of color in art.

Lost Girl Vision, WSYM, March 2022

Independent Women



"Only a very small percentage of art in galleries and museums across the United States are women painted or women made," Brann said. "So we wanted to really highlight some of the work that is going on and that we're not in the shadows. We're here we're making stuff and our stuff is great. And we wanted everyone to be able to see that."

Brann says the art she will be showcasing is mostly colorful portraits and those in attendance can expect to see a lot of color and vibrancy.

Melina Brann, WSYM, March 2022 Colorful portrait created by Artist Melina Brann



The showcase will kick off at the Women's Center of Greater Lansing at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Women's Center.

Castilla says her art will be focusing on women. She's been in the process of painting the bodies of women.

Christina Castilla, WSYM, March 2022 Visiual artist Christina Castilla posing next to her art



"Just kind of focusing on like the shading and blending and just trying to get it. My goal was to get it perfect. But then I realized no body is perfect," Castilla said. "I had to go through that process. And then just, that's kind of like what I'm going to be showing."

Christina Castilla, WSYM, March 2022

Christina Castilla Art

For more information this event and updates click here.

