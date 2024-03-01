If You Give A Child A Book: Giveaway Day at Willow at Riddle!

LANSING, Mich. — Around 300 students at Willow at Riddle Elementary in Lansing are each receiving 5 books Monday morning as part of our 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign.

The school itself is also receiving 165 books.

At FOX 47 News, we believe giving children books can take them new places, and plant the seeds for future success.

Children who lack access to a variety of books spend far less time reading, resulting in lower reading proficiency and struggle to complete high school.

Unfortunately, many children in low-income neighborhoods lack access to the books they need to become competent readers.

Our annual “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, puts books in the hands of these children.

Your neighborhood reporter Tianna Jenkins will be live at the school during the 8 a.m. hour Monday morning, and we'll have complete coverage throughout the day.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook