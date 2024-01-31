'I am proof that women can do it' Meet Lansing's new assistant fire chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons

The new assistant fire chief with the Lansing Fire Department has officially been sworn in.

Prior to coming to Lansing Carrie spent 23 years with the Flint Fire Department.

Carrie is looking forward to helping the department move into the next century with technology and assist them with providing better service to the community.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It just feels like home. It feels like I am where I'm supposed to be," assistant fire chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons

After more than 20 years within fire service, Carrie Edwards-Clemons has found a home with the Lansing fire department.

"The opportunity to work in the state capitol with a progressive fire department with a progressive fire chief. And that was just an amazing opportunity that I had to I had to go for it," Edwards-Clemons said.

Prior to coming to Lansing Carrie spent 23 years with the flint fire department.

Her career started in 1999 as a firefighter trainee and she moved up the ranks working in every division within the fire services.

"I was in suppression. I was in fire prevention. I was in training. You name it. I have done it working in the office. As deputy chief at another department. I did that as well," Edwards-Clemons said.

Now she has the title of assistant fire chief here in Lansing and being in this position is pretty special.

Not only because she's a woman,but because...

"I am the first African American female to be in this position. So, I'm excited to be here and happy to serve," Edwards-Clemons said.

Tuesday served as day two for Carrie on the job and although she is fairly new, she is excited to get started.

"I am here to help move them into the next century. I am here to help with technology. I'm here to help them and assist them to providing better service to the community," Edwards-Clemons said.

Other goals include more community risk reduction, recruitment, and getting more women into the fire service.

"I am proof that women can do it. And as a woman isn't. I just gotta, I gotta reach my women. I gotta reach girls. I want to give them the skills and let them know hey, we exist in this space," Edwards-Clemons said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook