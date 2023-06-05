I-496 Grand Avenue ramp closes until August for ramp rebuild project

LANSING, Mich. — The westbound I-496 ramp to Grand Avenue will be closed starting Monday, June 5 for truss work, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The closure is expected to last until Friday, Aug. 4.

The project, which is expected to close the ramp for approximately nine weeks, is part of a $80 million investment into I-496 over the next three years. The project will include ramp rebuilds, and operational improvements on Lansing Road and M-99 in Ingham County. 17 bridges will also be rebuilt and upgraded surrounding I-496.

Detours for the ramp rebuild have been posted for motorists.

For more information , visit the MDOT webpage.

