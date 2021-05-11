Husband and wife to be honored at LCC Graduation

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Community College has announced that Phil Zeller and Dr. Angelina Zeller will receive the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award at this year’s virtual commencement ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13 via lcc.edu/virtual and LCC’s Facebook page.

Phil Zeller and Dr. Angelina Zeller have made significant contributions in their respective professional fields, in their communities, and through humanitarian service.

Dr. Angelina Zeller is a 1995 graduate of LCC with an associate degree in business administration and management. She continued her education at Northwood University obtaining a B.A. in international business, and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration, and a Ph.D. in educational psychology and educational technology, both from Michigan State University.

She is the owner, CEO and founder of Engaged Education, a full-service Educational Service Provider that creates and implements curricula, grant proposals, student programs and professional development opportunities. Engaged Education has launched charter schools from the ground up and developed innovative learning tools for students.

Dr. Zeller is the former associate superintendent for Eaton RESA and has served on numerous educational advisory committees at the local, state and national level.

Mr. Zeller has been owner and CEO of Dale Carnegie Southwest Michigan-Ralph Nichols Group for the past 21 years. He has a rich history with the Dale Carnegie organization, beginning as an instructor in 1998. He was elevated to master trainer in 2007, and also served as the regional vice president from 2000-2007.

In addition to his work at Dale Carnegie, Mr. Zeller has held sales and leadership positions at IBM and Entre Computer Services. He also applied his expertise in information technology to bring Michigan educational institutions into the information age.

He is a 1990 graduate of LCC with an associate degree in sales and marketing. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising and communication from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in administration from Central Michigan University.

He and his wife, Dr. Angelina Zeller, reside in southern Michigan and have two children, Xavier and Amanda.

