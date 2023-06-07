Watch Now
Hungry for a Spartan-sized feast? Take on a pancake challenge at Sparty's Coney Island

LANSING, Mich. — Put on your eating armor, and get ready to take on the biggest breakfast battle in the Lansing area.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and at Sparty’s Coney Island Restaurant, they are taking that as a challenge.

Customers can partake in the Sparty pancake challenge, which is an order of three signature-style Sparty pancakes and a mountain of butter and syrup. If you can eat it all within 30 minutes without getting up, your entire meal becomes free!

Sparty’s Coney Island is located on Clippert Street across from the Frandor Shopping Center. It is open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

So the next time you have a penchant for some pancakes while out shopping, head over to Sparty's Coney Island.

