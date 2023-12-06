How you can help the Capital Area Humane Society empty the shelter

Video explains the Empty the Shelter event and gives us a look inside the Capital Area Humane Society

The Capital Area Humane Society is participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelter event until Dec. 9.

Adoption fees will be reduced.

The Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope Event continues this week, and the Capital Area Humane Society is participating until Saturday.

"It just means so much more. To get these pets homes during the holidays," said the director of community relations, Penny Myers.

Since 1936, the Capital Area Humane Society has spread hope for animals.

"We take in homeless pets. We give them all of their vaccinations. We spay and neuter them, and we get them ready for adoption and for their new families," Myers said.

And now they are taking another step to help more pets find their forever homes.

"Bissell Pet Foundation hosts the Empty the Shelters event about four or five times a year. CHS doesn't always participate in the events because sometimes we have other adoption specials going on. But we decided to participate in this because the shelter is full."

During the event, adoption fees will be reduced for those who participate.

"All adult dogs are $50, and all adult cats are $25," Myers said. "That is for all of our adult animals, and our rodents, puppies, and kittens are not part of the Bissell Pet Foundation event

.

Myers says adopting during the holiday season is a great time because families tend to spend more time at home, which can help pets adjust.

"Get to know that pet. Get them acclimated because some pets, it takes a couple of weeks, sometimes even longer, for them to adjust to the home," Myers said.

While many people might be looking at breeders to find their pets, Penny says don't forget about the fur babies in the shelters.

"Just because they're here at the shelter doesn't mean that there's anything wrong with them. Doesn't mean they're less loving. They're just as loving and as affectionate as other pets, and they deserve home too," Myers said.

Also, during December, they have their Secret Santa event.

"If anyone wants to sponsor a stocking for one of our amazing pets, they can just get online. It's just $25," Myers said. "And that gets is one of these great stockings for our kittens, cats, dogs, puppies, and we even have little stockings for our rodents."

The stockings are filled with toys and treats.

"So then we give these to adopters for the pet that they just adopted," Myers said.

For more information about the Capital Area Humane Society, click here

