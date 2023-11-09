How you can help Hannah's House in Lansing help families in need this winter

LANSING, Mich. — Hannah's House of Lansing needs your help collecting baby clothes for families in need this winter.

The organization is looking for boys and girls winter clothing.

Some of those items includes long sleeve tops, sleepers, and onesies. Based on sizes the organization will accept all clothing.

They ask that the items be gently used.

The organization also will accept car seat covers and infant and toddler gloves.

Now you can't just drop these items off you need to contact Hannah's House to make arrangements.

You can contract Hannah's House by calling (517) 482-5856 or emailing hannahshouselansing@gmail.com

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook