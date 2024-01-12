How will the upcoming winter storm impact businesses in our neighborhoods?

A winter storm is rolling into Mid-Michigan this weekend.

With travel becoming difficult Friday and Saturday, businesses will likely not see the traffic they typically would on a weekend.

Video shows a longtime cashier at a local grocery store sharing her perspective.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Mid-Michigan is bracing for a round of heavy snow this weekend. As the National Weather Service put it, travel will be crippled by the storm, and the impacts could be felt by local businesses in here in our neighborhoods.

"They're buying more than usual," Patricia Plettl said.

Patricia Plettle has been a cashier at Gorman's Food Market in Lansing for nearly 30 years.

"And they're even saying 'I'm stocking up for the storm,'" she said.

In that time she's seen many winter storms here in Mid-Michigan. She says they've always seen people stock up just before each one. And this year is no different.

"It's been busy," Plettl said. "I've been here since two o' clock and the first break I took was maybe 10 minutes ago."

In terms of common items they've seen go:

"We're wiped out in the meat department," Plettl said. "We've been selling a lot of fresh produce. A lot of eggs."

Patricia says the store will try and keep shelves stocked the next few days for shoppers' needs, but encourages shoppers to come in sooner rather than later before the storm hits.

"What you see here might be replenished tomorrow, but after tomorrow unless our truck comes in it may not be there," she said.

