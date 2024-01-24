How traffic stops in Lansing lead police to drugs and guns

Michigan State Police seized six guns, recovered a stolen vehicle, and confiscated methamphetamine.

This was with the help of Lansing Violent Crimes.

MSP says Two juveniles were taken to the youth facility. Four adults were arrested for multiple felonies.

It was a busy couple of days for police in Lansing.

Michigan State Police posting the results of recent arrests on their x page, formally twitter.

According to MSP, Jan 16 through 18 troopers seized six guns, recovered a stolen vehicle, and confiscated methamphetamine.

This all happened as a result of traffic stops in Lansing and with the help of Lansing violent crimes.

MSP says they also recovered three stole guns- one with the serial number rubbed out -and a machine gun conversion device.

Two juveniles were taken to the youth facility. Four adults were arrested for multiple felonies.

