Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

How traffic stops in Lansing lead police to drugs and guns

MSP
Michigan State Police
MSP
MSP
Posted at 8:15 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 20:15:04-05
  • Michigan State Police seized six guns, recovered a stolen vehicle, and confiscated methamphetamine.
  • This was with the help of Lansing Violent Crimes.
  • MSP says Two juveniles were taken to the youth facility. Four adults were arrested for multiple felonies.

It was a busy couple of days for police in Lansing.
Michigan State Police posting the results of recent arrests on their x page, formally twitter.

According to MSP, Jan 16 through 18 troopers seized six guns, recovered a stolen vehicle, and confiscated methamphetamine.

This all happened as a result of traffic stops in Lansing and with the help of Lansing violent crimes.

MSP says they also recovered three stole guns- one with the serial number rubbed out -and a machine gun conversion device.

Two juveniles were taken to the youth facility. Four adults were arrested for multiple felonies.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter