How the tradition of the state Christmas tree began

Video explains the history and the process of selecting the state Christmas tree.

The tradition of the state Christmas tree dates back to the 1980s.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Sitting right in front of the capital is a tree that's really hard to miss.

"It's a 60 foot spruce," said Laura Wotruba.

Every year, the Michigan department of technology management and budget helps get this special tree to the state capital.

"Our current program started in 1987 as part of Michigan's sesquicentennial celebration, so that's 150 years of statehood

The idea came from then governor Jim Blanchard who wanted the tree to grace the capital grounds.

"The first tree came from Sault Ste. Marie," said Laura Wotruba.

And years later the tradition to find a tree from around the state continues.

"We've had 24 trees that have come from the upper peninsula and 12 from the lower peninsula and that span of time that we've been running the current program," said Laura Wotruba.

The search doesn't happen overnight.

"So in may we put out a call for nominations for a tree. We asked people to take pictures and send us the location," said Laura Wotruba.

"And then, throughout the summer, we'll take a look," said Laura Wotruba.

But you can't just donate any tree there are requirements.

"The tree has to be at least 60 feet tall. It has to be either a spruce or a fir tree. The diameter of the trunk has to be at least 30 inches and the crown of the tree has to be at least 24 feet," said Laura Wotruba.

This year's tree was donated from Onaway Michigan and is very special.

"This year's tree was donated by Vic Rupert and his family," said Laura Wotruba.

"This family donated the tree in honor of his wife, who unfortunately passed away, but we are proud to honor her memory with this tree."

