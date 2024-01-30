How the MEC Reading Corps program is helping elementary students in Lansing succeed

The MEC Reading Corps program has been helping Willow Elementary student sin Lansing since 2013.

The program helps students improve their reading skills.

Since 2013 MEC has been able to work with 235 students and they say 70% have been able to exceed or meet the grade level target.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Hope Network Michigan Education Corps has been helping students across the state with its tutoring program.

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Tianna Jenkins.

And I had the chance to get a look inside of the m-e-c reading intervention program with willow elementary students to learn how successful it has been.

"It's about survival and teaching them how to live a literate life," Literacy Specialist Bena Hartman said.

Five times a week for 20 minutes a day leaders are working with students in the reading corps program to help improve their reading skills.

"You have to be able to read. You know going to the grocery store, reading a prescription, driving, it's critical," Hartman said.

In the program second and third grade students work on things like repetitive reading.

While younger students work on things like letter sounds and names.

"We choose the students based on their NWEA scores. We really look at those scores and see ok who's at the bottom or in the middle. They are tier two students so we want to move them up," Hartman said.

Since 2013 m-e-c has been able to work with 235 students and they say 70% have been able to exceed or meet the grade level target.

And so far this year Hartman says 14 students in second and third grade have completed the program....Which means they are reading at or above grade level.

"Now what we are looking for is a way to expand it. We know that it works we know these are wonderful people we have 10,000 kids and everyone needs to be better at reading. So this is just one of the beginning stages of how we can try to expand that," said Superintendent Ben Shuldiner.

Right now, the program at the Lansing school has two people working with the students but they are hoping to add more.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook