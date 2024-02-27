How one Lansing non-profit helps people spruce up their reading skills

The Reading People also known as the Capital Area Literacy Coalition has been helping the community with its free literacy services since 1985.

They offer programs for adults, those with low income, children, and even immigrants.

Video explains more details on what this non-profit has to offer.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Inside of The Reading People also known as the Capital Area Literacy Coalition's building you'll find people of all walks of life making an effort to spruce up their reading skills.

"If you can't read, you can't use a computer. You can't read the sign at the grocery store, what's on sale, you can't read your prescription, said Executive Director Barbara Schmidt.

The non-profit, which was started by a group of Michigan State University professors back in 1985, offers free services to help people learn how to read and write.

This includes adults, those with low income, and even has a children program.

"We help people who want to get their high school diploma no matter what your age is, we can help you to finish that," Schmidt said.

They even have an English as a Second Language program that helps immigrants, asylum seekers, and refugees.

"This spring, we're expecting a group of about 500 families coming to the area, who will definitely need help with English literacy and we'll be here to help them," Schmidt said.

The process begins with assessing where people's skill levels are at

"So we're able to better place them in the appropriate class. We're also able to document their goals and priorities and pass those on to our volunteer tutors as well. So, they can help you know achieve those goals along the way as they're learning English," said ESL Coordinator Brian Babiasz

Another cool thing about this non-profit is that they have the largest free book library in the area, that you can swing by and check out.

"We have a building that's attached to our main building. And we have probably 4,000 books over there. And many different subjects. They're divided up by subjects. You're welcome to come in if you want books," Schmidt said.

The non-profit says they will continue to keep its doors open for anyone who wants the extra help.

"We probably see 30 or 40 people at this point, but we're happy to see more,"

However, they all say they are in need of volunteers.

So, they are asking those in the community to come out and help them continue to help those in our community with their literacy skills.

