How businesses with outdoor seating benefit from warmer weather

Springtime weather is in the air, which means restaurants can expand their service onto outdoor patios

Video shows how one local restaurant benefits from warmer weather in Mid-Michigan

It's finally warming up here in Mid-Michigan, and this offers local restaurants the chance to open their patios for more business.

These warmer rays of sunshine help restaurants like One North Kitchen and Bar in Lansing prepare to serve their customers outside.

"As soon as we can get those garage doors open and get that fresh air blowin' through the restaurant, that uh, that changes everything," says General Manager Michael Weaver.

Weaver says the outdoor patio makes a huge difference for their business.

"Our numbers really do shine in the summer because of the patio," says Weaver.

Server Ben Hockema told me working outside on the patio is great for him too.

"I'm excited for that, 'cause it means better money for the summer, and then more people I get to greet, have a good time with, and meet," says Hockema.

So even though the patio is empty now, their outdoor service officially starts on Thursday.

"We'll be full-blown service outside. We'll have all of our tables, chairs, cushions, everything will be out of storage and we'll be ready to rock and roll to the fullest," says Service Manager Brittney Cruz.

"This is one of the larger outdoor patios, and uh, it definitely gets used. Once all of the umbrellas are popped up, they literally are lined up at the door to sit out here," says Weaver.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook