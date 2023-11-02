How a new entertainment venue and event space is hoping to help revitalize downtown Lansing

Video gives you a look inside of Grewal Hall at 224.

Grewal Hall at 224 recently opened its doors. Owner of the entertainment and live event space says they are hoping this will draw more people to the downtown area.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A lot of work is being done to help breathe more life into the downtown Lansing area.

And this new spot I'm telling you about today is hoping to do their part by giving people a place to be entertained.

"Something that Lansing needed desperately was to have a venue," owner Jenna Meyer said.

Music, events, and a good time are all things leaders of Grewall Hall at 224 hope people will enjoy.

The new entertainment venue and events space opened its doors on October 20 and has already been a big hit.

"We had a comedy show was our first night and then our second night we had a pop indie show concert and then the third night we had an EDM show," Meyer said.

"We've had five very different audiences come through our door," Meyer said.

Jenna Meyer is one of the owners.

She says with over 15,000 square feet for the main floor, a stage, a mezzanine, and a lower level this space can hold a lot of people.

"Anything up to 999 capacity for an event," Meyer said.

"One away from one thousand people right here in Lansing.

Before Grewal Hall at 224 opened Meyer says many of our neighbors had to drive to Grand Rapids or Detroit for shows.

She's hoping to keep them here.

"We continue to have multiple different audiences through the doors," Meyer said.

Through the doors and through a downtown that's being revitalized one piece at a time.

"We just want to be a part of that and having those events can be you know that instigator for people coming downtown," Meyer said.

For upcoming shows and more information, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook