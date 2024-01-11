How a 12-week course in Michigan could help you step up your hospitality career

The Hospitality Training Institute of Michigan launched a free 12-week program.

The first statewide Hospitality Business Management will offer training in a wide range of skills.

Watch the video to learn more about what people who complete the course can receive.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"At the end of the day what this state of Michigan needs is a workforce for this industry that can meet the demand that we know exist," Justin Winslow said.

It's no secret that during the pandemic the hospitality industry was hit hard.

"The worst days over 60 percent of this workforce was gone when we were shutter as an industry," Winslow said.

But on Monday thanks to The Hospitality Training of Michigan over 600 students across 18 locations in Michigan started taking the 12 week course that will offer training in a wide range of skills.

You'll be able to learn business skills such as financial management, food safety and responsible alcohol service, and how you can build and lead a team.

"Anyone who is signed up for this program I think it's an exciting opportunity to learn somethings that will help you be a better manager, better supervisor, better leader in this industry. There are a lot of opportunities to build careers and growth," Austin Smith said.

The course is free and those who have successfully completed the course will receive a $500 stipend from HTIM

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook