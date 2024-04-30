Holt Author Uncovers Michigan's Hidden Gems in New Book 'Secret Michigan'

Video shows Voodoo's World of Oddtiques located in Reo Town.

Voodoo's owner John Harris and his wife Jennifer, are grateful for their museum being featured in Amy Piper's new book.

The Otherside Paranormal and Mortuary Science Museum displays Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure items.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood news reporter Sarah Poulos. I'm here in Reo Town with a Fiji Mermaid, and a lot of other weird and unusual things. Amy Piper, an author from Holt, tells me more.

"I've been all over the world as a Corporate IT Program Project Manager."

Amy Piper wasn't always an author...

But once she retired, Amy signed up for a travel writing course after she found an ad in her inbox.

"I never looked back. Now, 7 years later, I have two and a half books."

Her newest book is "Secret Michigan", a guide to the weird, wonderful, and obscure. She's featured Lansing's Voodoo's World of Oddtiques and the Otherside Paranormal and Mortuary Science Museum.

"I had written a hundred things to do in Lansing, and this wasn't here then."

After taking a tour through the store and museum, one of the owners, John Harris, told me that he was honored to have their place be featured in Amy's book.

"We were excited when Amy came in and talked to us. She had a really good idea for the book and it really fits with what we are doing here, especially with the museum, it's really different than any museum you're going to go to."

This weird, wonderful, and obscure place isn't the only one in Mid Michigan. Amy says there are over 84 spots in her book, but she isn't done exploring the state just yet.

"I'm still looking for more secrets, maybe we'll have a volume 2."

In Reo Town, I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

