Here's how you can plant a tree for free in the city of Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — If you ever thought about planting a tree the city of Lansing wants to help you do it for free.

This is the second year for the city’s tree planting program.

The program allows trees to be planted as long as it is in the city limits.

Tree planting projects can happen at schools, a business, and even private yards.

The program offers different high-quality tree species. And you can get them small, medium, large.

If you’re interested you’ll have to fill out an application and the deadline is December 31.

For more information, click here.

