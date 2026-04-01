LANSING, Mich — The Lansing Lugnuts are set to host their season opener Thursday night, but weather concerns could make things difficult.

The Lansing Lugnuts are monitoring potential inclement weather ahead of their Thursday night season opener at Jackson Field.

General Manager Zac Clark said the team waits as long as possible to make a decision on whether to play, consulting weather radar, the league, and the grounds crew.

If a game cannot be played, it is often rescheduled as a doubleheader the following day, and fans are encouraged to check the team's social media pages for updates.

WATCH: Here's how the Lansing Lugnuts manage weather concerns

Here's how the Lansing Lugnuts manage weather concerns

"In Michigan, we know the weather's going to change a million times," Zac Clark said.

Clark, the general manager of the Lugnuts, said when inclement weather is in the forecast for a gameday, the decision on whether to play the game is one they weigh for a while.

"We're going to wait as long as possible before we have to make that decision," Clark said. "We're going to at least wait until 6 o'clock to see what's going on, what's happening."

There are a few things the organization keeps an eye out for when making the call.

"When you look at the map, and you see yellow, that's pretty heavy rain, right? There's some lightning in there; that's pretty heavy rain. So we're looking for anything less than yellow, and we think we can play through it," Clark said.

Clark said he will also communicate with the league, the MLB affiliates, and his grounds crew to weigh options. If they think they cannot play through the weather, they will often reschedule the game into a doubleheader on the next day. However, they always try to hold the game as scheduled whenever possible.

"Once you delay a game and you cancel a game, you're in a doubleheader situation that kind of throws everything off. So for us it's always best to hang around and wait and see if we're going to get a break," Clark said.

For fans planning to head out to Thursday's game at Jackson Field, or at any point this year, Clark recommends keeping an eye on the team's social media pages for any weather delay updates or game cancellations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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