Here are two scams going around you should watch out for

LANSING, Mich. — Officials across our neighborhoods are warning people to watch out for some scams during the holiday season.

The Michigan lottery wants you to look out for scam artists who are saying they are prize winners or lottery agents.

They'll tell you that you have won and you need to pay a fee.. And ask you to send a check, transfer funds, or meet up to pay cash.

Another scam you should look out for is a person pretending to be a federal agent and will tell you that you are a wanted criminal.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Department says they will try to make you scared and tell you in order to drop the charge you'll have to pay a fee.

