LANSING, Mich. — The "Helping women period" organization in Lansing is helping women in need across our neighborhoods.

"We can get it all together"

Lynse Tait started the non-profit called "Helping women period" back in 2015 with a big goal in mind.

"We provide free products to those experiencing homelessness, or low-income disparity."

What started right here in Mid-Michigan, has grown into a mission that helps women throughout the state.

"That first year we delivered 33,000 items, which seemed pretty amazing, but this year so far we distributed 1.6 million products,"

And here's why this work is so important. According to the alliance for period supplies, in Michigan.1 in 6 women and girls between the ages of 12 and 44 lives below the federal poverty line.

"We provide pads, tampons, panty liners and bladder control pads, on a regular basis to groups of food banks, homeless shelters and domestic shelters and schools."

Helping women period has not been alone. Here in Charlotte. Helping hands food pantry has been a partner in their efforts.

"We have, we been working with helping hands since the very beginning, so it's been 8 years that we have worked with them, they always been supportive,"

Helping women period is making a huge impact in our neighborhoods and throughout the state, as they are always looking to be a shoulder to lean on.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook