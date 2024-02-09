Help Scooby-Doo and the gang unmask a jewel thief at Impression 5 Science Center

Video gives you a glimpse inside of the Scooby-Doo Mansion Mayhem experience at Impression 5 Science Center.

Throughout the exhibit you will have to help the gang solve a couple of mysteries in order to help catch a jewel thief.

The exhibit will be on display until May 12.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Inside of the impression 5 science center the Scooby-Doo Mansion Mayhem exhibit is helping you put your problem-solving skills to the test.

“There's a jewel thieving ghost that's around the corner, hiding all over the place and you have to chase him around and catch him," said Communications Manager Taylor Hodge.

In order to help the gang out you’ll have to solve a couple of mysteries.

“It is a great opportunity for people to come in and practice teamwork," Hodge said.

You can help Fred build a trap for the thief, meet Daphne in the hall of portraits to find hidden control panels., and even help Velma look for clues.

You know she’s always losing her glasses.

“The exhibit is it's full of nostalgia," Hodge said.

“The ghost chase is very popular. It's an interactive screen that you can kind of come into and you make these different motions, and you're running through the halls of the kind of chase scenes that you would see," Hodge said.

You can even test out your sand which making skills and checkout some of Scooby’s and Shaggy’s favorite snacks.

“All these cool things that are iconic to the TV show," Hodge said.

You can experience the Scooby-Doo Mansion Mayhem until May 12.

So, bring the whole family down and help the gang out.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook