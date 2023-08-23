Health and Human Services Department renews partnership to provide free virtual classes for older adults

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services renews its partnership with GetSetUp.

Both groups will provide free virtual classes to help uplift older adults.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is continuing its efforts to help older adults fight social isolation.

Health and Human Services and GetSetUp, an online learning and discovery platform, is expanding its partnership for the third year.

They are providing an additional 500,000 free virtual classes for people who are 50 years or older.

Classes will have a wide range of topics that will keep older adults physically, socially, and mentally active.

It can be accessed anywhere you are as long as you have a smart phone, tablet, or computer.

If you would like to learn more about these classes or sign up, click here.

