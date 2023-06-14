Gymnast Jessica Duval heads to Special Olympics World Games in Germany

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing-area gymnast Jessica Duval has left for Germany as she gets set to compete in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

"I've been counting down the days until I was leaving," Duval said at her last practice before she left.

The journey to get to this point has been a long one. Jessica and her coach Cornelia Radney have been working toward this moment for over a year.

"It was a long procedure. We worked really hard. It's very exciting. I'm very proud of Jessica," Radney said.

Jessica's goal is to win the gold medal at the World Games, but she's most looking forward to meeting new people and trying different food while in Germany.

Coach Radney won't be making the trip, but she'll be cheering Jessica on from home.

