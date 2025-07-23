Gun violence prevention expert returns to Lansing hometown following weekend shootings

LANSING, Mich — Just days after a violent weekend in Lansing with multiple shootings, the CEO of a gun violence prevention nonprofit comes to town to discuss strategies that have saved young lives.

Advanced Peace founder DeVone Boggan visited Lansing to address community concerns after a weekend with four shootings.

The organization has expanded to 18 cities across the country since its founding in 2010 in California.

Lansing has seen 26 non-fatal shootings and 5 fatal shootings this year, which is down from the same time last year.

I'm speaking with DeVone Boggan about the strategies that have saved young lives across America and right here at home in Lansing.

Boggan wanted to come up with a way he could reduce gun violence across the country.

"Designed specifically for the active fire offender who avoided law enforcement reach," Boggan said.

He started his efforts helping people in California, which led to establishing Advanced Peace in 2010.

"As a result of that, I can tell you that we experienced a significant reduction in gun violence," Boggan said.

And now, they've expanded their efforts to 18 other cities across the country and here in his hometown, Lansing, where his brother is the strategy manager.

"In 2020, we both lost our nephew to gun violence, and we lost other individuals in our community through gun violence, and it started to increase here in Lansing," said Daniel Boggan.

Daniel Boggan tells me his brother came to Lansing to talk to the community about what's next after a violent weekend involving four shootings, leaving one person dead.

"To have a weekend like this last weekend was really tough for all of us," Daniel Boggan said.

I reached out to the Lansing Police Department and found out this year there have been 26 non-fatal shootings and 5 fatal shootings. Those numbers are down from this time last year, but weekends like this show the work is far from over.

"We are now focused on gathering as much information as possible to engage those that might be involved and make sure our community is safe at the end of the day," Daniel Boggan said.

