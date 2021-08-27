Gump’s BBQ has been broken into three times over the past year

LANSING, Mich. — The front door of Gump's BBQ has been smashed in three times over the past year and replaced three times.

The Lansing restaurant has been the victim of multiple break-ins, and General Manager Gump Garmyn is frustrated.

The second time the door was broken in

“You know it’s just with the COVID and being closed for the four, five months, six months we were closed and just trying to make it. And then you got to deal with this all the time," Garmyn said. "And I know we’re in a weird location, but it’s getting frustrating it really is.”

The most recent break-in happened early Tuesday morning. Someone busted the window of the front door and stole food.

Video footage from neighbors shows a person walk up to the restaurant and then, minutes later, walk out with food and a drink.

October is when the first break-in happened. Garmyn said the suspect smashed the window of the front door, looked for money, trashed the place and stole food.

The second break-in happened earlier this month and it was similar to the first but not as extreme. That suspect was caught.

The suspect in the second incident was caught

Garmyn said it’s getting expensive to fix the doors. Each time it costs about $1200.

“It’s one of those things...Quit busting out my door. If you’re really struggling, you’re really hungry, I’ll get you a sandwich, I’ll get you something, but just stop doing damage to the building. It’s just getting really old,” Garmyn said.

With the three break-ins, employee Michelle Baller said she sometimes gets nervous to come to work.

Her reaction to the most recent break-in: “I was mad. I was really mad that it happened again. It’s just, it’s ridiculous what these people do just to get a pop and a pork butt and that’s it.”

Garmyn has been in touch with the police, and said they don't have any leads yet.

