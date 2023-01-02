Greater Lansing Food Bank shares mobile distribution schedule

LANSING, Mich. — If you are someone you know is in need of food this month, the Greater Lansing Food Bank is here to help.

They have shared the schedule for its drive-thru mobile food distributions for the month of January.

This week you can catch distributions on Wednesday at Tabernacle of David from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Robinson Memorial Church on Friday from noon-2 p.m. and Clare County Transit on Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-noon.

You do not have to show identification and food will be placed inside the trunk of vehicles.

Distribution may end sooner than scheduled times if the food runs out.

For more information and distribution times, click here.

You can also check out the food banks pantry locator.

