Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame inducted their 2022 class Thursday night

LANSING, Mich. — The Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame held an induction ceremony Thursday night as seven people and three teams earned a spot in this year's class.

Dan Olsen was a graduate of East Lansing High School in 1985, he went on to play on the PGA Tour. While his accomplishments on the course are why he got inducted, it's the memories he cherishes most.

"I have some pretty good moments with my little brother. I won my first Indiana state amateur, which really was a big deal because I could get into all the top-level amateur tournaments," Olsen said.

Ronald Carter was an All-American Track athlete for Michigan State University. He is proud to finally be a part of this special class.

"Believe me, it is one of the honors of my life," Carter said.

Here is a complete list of the inductees:

Individuals



Jim Brandt – Track & Field

Roger Callard – Body Building

Roland Carter – Track

Josephine Mask – Track

Dan Olson – Golf

Rocky Shaft – Wrestling

Rachel Turney – Softball & Basketball

Teams



2000 Lansing Everett High School girls basketball

2001 Lansing Everett High School girls basketball

2000 Lansing Community College softball

