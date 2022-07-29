Watch Now
Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame inducted their 2022 class Thursday night

Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022 induction ceremony
Posted at 10:39 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 22:39:15-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame held an induction ceremony Thursday night as seven people and three teams earned a spot in this year's class.

Dan Olsen was a graduate of East Lansing High School in 1985, he went on to play on the PGA Tour. While his accomplishments on the course are why he got inducted, it's the memories he cherishes most.

"I have some pretty good moments with my little brother. I won my first Indiana state amateur, which really was a big deal because I could get into all the top-level amateur tournaments," Olsen said.

Ronald Carter was an All-American Track athlete for Michigan State University. He is proud to finally be a part of this special class.

"Believe me, it is one of the honors of my life," Carter said.

Here is a complete list of the inductees:
Individuals

  • Jim Brandt – Track & Field
  • Roger Callard – Body Building
  • Roland Carter – Track
  • Josephine Mask – Track
  • Dan Olson – Golf
  • Rocky Shaft – Wrestling
  • Rachel Turney – Softball & Basketball

Teams

  • 2000 Lansing Everett High School girls basketball
  • 2001 Lansing Everett High School girls basketball
  • 2000 Lansing Community College softball

