Grand Traverse Pie Company closing downtown Lansing location after more than 13 years

LANSING, Mich. — On Wednesday, the Grand Traverse Pie Company announced that it will be closing its downtown Lansing location after more than 13 years.

The co-founder posted on Facebook saying for the past two years they have been trying to weather the big changes when it came to the business climate in downtown Lansing. And this led them to make the tough decision.

The shop will close on Friday, and their last day in operations will be this Thursday.

Their other two locations in Okemos and East Lansing will remain open.

The co-founder thanked the community for supporting them over the years in the Facebook post.

