GOOD GIRL: Meet Ingham County's new Canine Court Advocate

On Wednesday, a Labrador and Golden Retriever Mix was sworn in as Ingham County's newest Canine Court Advocate.

Basil will serve the prosecutor's office and offer support to crime victims.

A wagging tail and a graduation cap are how Basil, a two-and-a-half-year-old Labrador and Golden Retriever Mix celebrated a new chapter in her life.

"It’s a proud moment,” said Chief Assistant Ingham County Prosecutor Nicole Matusko.

With the blessing of the chief judge of the Ingham County Circuit Court.

"I find you qualified under the law and ready to take on this very important role,” said Judge Joyce Draganchuk.

And one paw on the Michigan Rules of Law Court Book.

She officially takes on the role of a canine court advocate for the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ingham County Prosecutor's Office John Dewane (Ingham County Prosecutor), Nicole Matusko (Chief Assistant Ingham County Prosecutor), Marissa Berry (Ingham County Prosecutor's Victim-Witness Coordinator), and in the center, Basil



A role that will support crime victims in different cases.

“The criminal justice system is difficult for anyone to come into especially those who have been victimized at a young age,” Matusko

Basil

“She is now able to come to court with kids who are victims of physical and sexual abuse to support them through the criminal justice process,” Matusko said.

The Small Talk Children’s Advocacy Center in Lansing works with kids who have been sexually and physically abused across Ingham and Eaton Counties.

"We provide a safe space for them to share their stories and provide them with free mental health counseling and advocacy as long as they need it,” said Executive Director Alex Brace.

Executive director Alex Brace says having emotional support animals in place makes a difference.

"To have a dog who doesn’t care how you’re feeling that day or what it is that you’re going through or what you might feel guilty about or not guilty about,” Brace says.

"The dog can provide this level of unconditional support that we can’t do as humans,” Brace says.

Basil will be the second emotional support dog for the prosecutor’s office.

Basil



And will be able to lend a paw not only to kids but victims and survivors of all ages.

“It’s important that victims both kids and adults feel supported in the courtroom and today is just one more step that our office can do that,” Matusko said.

