GO 'NUTS: Fans from across our neighborhoods attend the Lugnuts' home opener at Jackson Field

The Lansing Lugnuts held their home opener on Tuesday night at Jackson Field, bringing fans from across our neighborhoods in to cheer on the team.

The Lugnuts beat the Loons 7-2, and improved to 2-2 on the season.

Video shows fans sharing their excitement for opening day, and enjoying Tuesday's game.

Baseball is back in Lansing. I'm your Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. The Lugnuts held their home opener Tuesday at Jackson Field against the Great Lakes Loons, and fans from our neighborhoods shared their excitement for the game and the season ahead.

"It's fun," Molly McGrath said. "It's a lot of fun. Now I get the hype."

It's another year of home runs and hot dogs.

"I'm super excited," Julia Sutherland said. "This is actually my first Lugnuts game and I'm happy to be here for opening day."

In addition to watching another year of Lugnuts Baseball, fans Tuesday were able to enjoy some family fun.

"And I got this," Ellie Stironek said, holding up her caricature drawing. "I'm so excited!"

"I see they're doing face painting and everything, so it's been fun," Sutherland said.

While some enjoyed those extra offerings on Tuesday, others say there's simply no beating taking in a baseball game on a beautiful night.

"It's a beautiful day, enjoying the nice weather," Grace McKnight said. "They're playing good. It's a good day to enjoy the game."

"Let's go Lugnuts," Sutherland added.

"I got to Michigan State University," Rob Gurzick said. "I'm a student. Being able to come here right before I leave, right before I graduate, it honestly is great. I'm here with all my friends. This honestly means the world to me. I'm really happy to be here."

If you couldn't make it out to Jackson Field Tuesday night, don't worry. The Lugnuts are in town through Sunday.

