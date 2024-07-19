Global outage glitch closes a gas station leaving neighbors confused, frustrated

A software update caused a glitch to systems utilizing CrowdStrike's services

Michigan saw issues with call centers for state services

Video shows customers discovering a local Speedway being closed due to the global outage

A trip to the convenience store turned into inconvenience for some of our neighbors in Lansing.

A group of workers at Speedway on Cedar Street and Hunter Boulevard gathered outside the store, greeting customers with news that the gas station was closed due to an outage impacting businesses world wide.

"I'm bummed," said Mindy Johnson. "I wanted to get some ice. It's hot."

The location is one that Mindy and Marcus Johnson visit frequently in order to utilize the store's points program. The Johnson's left to find another location.

"We like Speedway. We like our points," said Marcus Johnson.

The store runs 24-hours a day according to a search of its hours on Google. The sudden closure stunned customers like Brandee Carpenter who only heard of the outage when Fox 47 News told her about it.

"I'm pretty surprised because this [location] is usually open even when a winter advisory is out," said Carpenter.

Carpenter rode her bike to the store while carrying a gas can in one hand. Her plan was to fill the can with fuel to use for her lawnmower so she could cut her grass. Carpenter left to Kroger to get gas which is a 10-minute trip on her bike.

PHOTO: BRANDEE CARPENTER TAKES HER BICYCLE TO KROGER FOR GAS AFTER FINDING OUT THAT SPEEDWAY WAS CLOSED

Daniel Valle

"It's an inconvenience I guess because it's a main street and a lot of people come here," said Carpenter.

The outage brought minimal impacts to 911 call centers in Clinton, Eaton, Ingham and Jackson counties as well as local hospitals.

Michigan saw impacts to call centers at the Department of Technology, Management & Budget. It's director, Laura Wotruba, says they handle calls for unemployment and health and human services. Wotruba says calls began to flow in around 9:30 a.m. and were resolved by noon.

"I think we are all breathing a sigh of relief that traffic is flowing," Wotruba said.

Wotruba credited the planning behind the scenes as to why the state was ready for this type of response.

"We've put effort into practicing different scenarios and when it came to gameday... the practice paid off," Wotruba said.

