Giving Back on Christmas Day

For some the holiday season is a time for giving back.

The Ronald McDonald Charities of Mid-Michigan serves families with children in the hospital.

With the help of volunteers and donations, the house is able to provide a second home, holiday experience to families staying at the house.

In downtown Lansing, there is a house becoming a second home for families with children in the hospital.

"Most our families that stay at our Ronald McDonald house don't plan ahead to be here. They either have a baby early or a baby born with complications or a child gets injured or sick so they usual show up here with whatever they have in their car or in their purse," Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald Charities of Mid-Michigan.

Carolyn Hurst is executive director of the Ronald McDonald Charities of Mid-Michigan. She says she provides the holiday experience for families staying here any way she knows how.

"I brought my family with me and my daughter to make some Christmas cookies," Hurst said.

Hurst says the house works to give families a home away from home.

"This really does become their home and we are just grateful for the opportunity to be able to serve families that are going through this and make this as cozy of a home as possible," Hurst said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook