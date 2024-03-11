Giving back in Reutter Park: Organizations across Lansing serve those in need

Video shows Fellowship in Reutter Park, where organizations across our neighborhoods donate necessities for those in need.

The monthly event offers clothes, books, food, and more, donated from members across the community.

Cardboard Prophets, a street-based outreach focused on assisting unhoused populations, hosts the event.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On a cold Sunday afternoon, dozens gathered in Downtown Lansing for Fellowship in Reutter Park.

Every second Sunday of the month, Cardboard Prophets, a street-based outreach focused on providing assistance for unhoused populations, teams up with multiple organizations, nonprofits, and churches to donate and give back to those in need.

Tables were lined with clothes, books, food, and more, donated from members across the community, for the homeless and those going through hard times.

Willie Mitchell, Co-founder of the nonprofit Covering Kidz, has worked closely with Cardboard Prophets to help put these events together for years.

“A lot of times we have the whole block lined up because there are so many generous people around Lansing and different surrounding areas that want to help people,” Mitchell said.

He says that no matter what the weather is, the community comes together to provide for those in need.

Mitchell said, “Whatever somebody has to bring to the table, they might have something special they do, it could be knitting, it could be home goods, but if they got something to bring, we bring it all here, and then people come by and whatever they need that they see, everything is free.”

Jeremy Johnson is a Lansing resident who told me with the help of Cardboard Prophet’s community events, he’s been able to rise above hard times, find housing, and turn his life around.

“Been a long battle but I’m doing it, you know," Johnson said. "If it wasn’t for places like this and the community helping I wouldn’t know where I’d be right now.”

He says it’s not just the services provided that matter, it's also the compassion of others.

“It means a lot to me because it touches me. When no one else would talk to me and everyone else looked away, people like this in this community, these people right here, they reached out and extended their hand when they didn’t need to," Johnson said. "And that’s what made me realize people care.”

If you want to get involved to donate or help out, or you are in need of services, Fellowship at Reutter Park will happen again on April 14.

