Get ready to rev your engines: 29th annual Oldsmobile Homecoming Car Show is about to roll into Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — The 29th Annual Oldsmobile Homecoming Car Show is cruising just around the corner.

Saturday, June 17, the world's largest Oldsmobile show is coming to Lansing, where over 500 cars and 80-100 vendors will gather to celebrate with food, music and a memorabilia auction. Around 25-30 cars will also be for sale at the event.

The annual car show takes hundreds of volunteers to put together and is hosted by Lansing’s R.E. Olds Chapter of the Oldsmobile Club of America, located at 6250 South Campus Blvd.

Participants from 22 states and four Canadian provinces have attended the event in the past, where roughly 6,000-7,000 people attended annually.

Admission is free to the public, but if you wish to sign up as a vendor or to show off a car of your own, you'll have to pay a small fee.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

