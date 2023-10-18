Get ready for a spooky adventure at Potter Park's Boo at the Zoo event

LANSING, Mich. — This weekend things are getting spooky again at potter park zoo with their Boo at the Zoo event.

It’s happening this Saturday and Sunday from 12pm until 5pm.

Families will be able to dress up in costumes, eat a lot of candy and check out the creatures of the zoo.

You’ll be greeted by spooky delights, hoots and howls at every turn.

There is no age limit.

This spooky adventure is for everyone.

If you miss this weekend's event don't worry you'll get another chance to check it out Oct. 28 and 29.

For prices and more information click here.

