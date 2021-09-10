G-Eazy, Tee Grizzley and Duckwrth at Common Ground Music Festival on Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — On Saturday Common Ground Music Festival will be taking over Jackson Field in downtown Lansing and bringing in Tee Grizzley, G-Eazy and other artists.

"For 20 years, we've been producing a festival in downtown Lansing that brings artists from all genres of music to downtown to promote live music, and having fun," said Scott Keith, board chairman of Center Park Productions.

In the past, the festival has been held in Adado Riverfront Park and run for as long as eight days. This year, it will be a single night in Jackson Field.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, September 2021 Jackson Field in Lansing

"If you're particularly a fan of hip hop, it's gonna be a great night because it's gonna be a lot of different variety of hip hop that night," Keith said. "I certainly think this is probably an all-ages show. But you know, we encourage people to take a look at what the music is about before they come and visit."

The stage will be located on second base and concert-goers can choose from three tickets. The stands, the field, or the field pit which is close to the stage.

Rebecca Potzner Common Ground Music Festival

Doors open at 4:30 pm and tickets will be available online up until the start of the festival. And all amenities at Jackson Field like food stands and the bars will be open for the public.

"I think everybody will be looking forward to getting back having live music and the energy that all brings together," Keith said.

MiEntertainment Group, September 2021 An artist performing during Common Ground Music Festival

This year it will look a little different because of COVID-19. It has been reduced to one show inside of the stadium and social distancing will be encouraged.

"We're following all the Major League Baseball standards for the stadium. So in outdoor areas, we're asking people to social distance, whenever possible. If you can't, you know, certainly welcome to mask up in the outdoor areas, but it's not a requirement," Keith said.

And they are also recommending that you mask up in indoor spaces.

Other artists set to hit the stage will be Yung Baby Tate, Jahmed, Kossisko, Kelsey Lynn and Duckwrth.

Duckwrth is a rapper and songwriter from Los Angeles.

Tara Byers, September 2021 Duckwrth on stage performing

"I'm excited. I'm just happy to be in front of people and doing festivals," Duckwrth said.

He'll be performing songs from his new album and hopes those who attend will check it out so they can sing along with him.

"I love when I can sing with the crowd like the top of my lungs, you know. That's like the best feeling in the world," Duckwrth said. "I want to give like a Freddie Mercury, I want to give like Prince or something like that. Not saying it is gonna be that but I know that's an energy, like, intentionally the energy that I want to give. But overall, it's gonna be fun."

Tara Byers, September 2021 Duckwrth on stage performing

If you're planning on attending this concert here are some more things you need to know. Large bags or equipment will not be allowed inside. You also don't need to bring any chairs and you should grab your tickets ahead of time to avoid long lines.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook