From football glory to battling addiction, former Spartan James Moore founded S.W.A.P. campaign to help others

LANSING, Mich. — Former J.W. Sexton High School football star and Michigan State University fullback James Moore is now running Speaking With a Purpose (S.W.A.P.), a campaign he founded, to share his story and allow others to tell theirs.

From being on the 1987 Michigan State Rose Bowl team to then battling a drug addiction for over a decade, Moore wants to share his story and knows everyone has a story to tell.

"With S.W.A.P., it's all about sharing your story because we all have a story to share. Swapping the negative for the positive, with a positive attitude you can succeed in anything, with a negative attitude you won't succeed at anything," Moore said.

S.W.A.P. is now something Moore lives by, knowing everyone is dealing with something. He is no exception himself, less than a week ago, tragedy struck again in his life. His brother, Cleveland, died unexpectedly at the age of 52.

"I'm not the only one going through it, everyone is going through something, but the key is how are we going to respond to it," Moore said.

Moore plans to start doing workshops later this summer, and his first one will be at Wayne State University on Aug. 12. You can find more about the workshops and Moore's journey here.

