From dream job to reality, Brent Sorg's journey to Lansing Common FC head coach

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Common FC head coach Brent Sorg has a love and passion for the game of soccer. It holds a special a place in his heart, and as an East Lansing High School alum, a head coaching position in his community was a dream job that turned into reality.

“I grew up playing it, and got into coaching very early. I was still in high school when I was asked to coach a rec team, and there it took off and got into referring a little bit. The legs were shot, so I stick to coaching," Sorg said.

Sorg has been an incredible influence on his players being hand-picked to lead the charge.

“Coach Sorg's our guy. Last year, with everything, coach Oaks leaving, President Eric got with us and said give us your input, and Sorg was the first guy that came to everyone’s name and the only guy,“ said Lansing Common FC player Josh Rosendale.

“It’s great to be trusted in this role and, hopefully, continue to put on a great product for the community,“ Sorg said.

Sorg has made a huge impact on Rosendale's love for soccer and says his success is because of Sorg's coaching.

"Coach Sorg is one of the best coaches I had in my career, career winding down had a lot of coaches in my life, but Sorg is one of the top guys on the field and even better guy off the field. Even if you have to text him late at night, he is always there to help you,“ Rosendale said.

The team had a great start to the season. They currently have a record of 4-1-1, and the mission is to win it all.

“We talked about it. We know what the goal is to get into the playoffs and try to get into the play for the championship spot we have been there," Sorg said.

Lansing Common FC is getting ready to open a six-game homestand this Saturday at 7 p.m.

