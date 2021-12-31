Fried chicken, greens, and more. Sonia's Soul Food in Lansing keeps family tradition alive

LANSING, Mich. — Sonia's Soul Food in Lansing serves meals full of love and family tradition, crispy fried chicken and a whole lot more.

"We have macaroni and cheese, baked macaroni and cheese. We have the candy yams, we have greens, we have cabbage. We have baked beans. We have a variety of foods," owner Sonia Davis said.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Dec. 2021 A look inside Sonia's Soul Food



She says cooking has always been a tradition in her family.

"I've been raised around women that cooked my grandmother and my mom, aunties. It was kind of like a natural thing for us. Like we'll all get together, we'll actually talk and converse in the kitchen while grandma was cooking, or my mom was cooking, or my auntie was cooking," Davis said. "That was very inspiring for me. That's how I get my recipes from my grandma, my mom, my aunties."

She has no recipe cards, just memories filled with love. She says soul food reminds her of home. And that's what the atmosphere feels like inside her restaurant, in part because all of her workers are her children.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Dec. 2021 Food prepared at Sonia's Soul Food in Lansing



"It's a blessing. It's just, I'm so thankful that God blessed me with my nine children where they can actually help me create something that's really for them," Davis said.

Her son Lamilo Morris says he's proud to see his mom living out her dream.

He's the fryer, "making chicken and stuff like that, catfish and okra," Morris said. "It's actually pretty great. You know, you know, we cook a lot of good stuff, get a lot of good customers. It's pretty cool. I enjoy working with the family."

Sonia Davis, WSYM, Dec. 2021 Sonia Davis and her family



Davis opened the restaurant back in October. She hopes to one day have a franchise operation. But for now, her main priority is to focus on the community she now serves.

"To satisfy my customers to make sure everything is on point, the food, the service, and everything. That's my goal," Davis said.

