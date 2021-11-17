Free veteran brunch at Reachout Christian Center in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Veterans and their spouses will be able to eat brunch for free on Thursday, Nov. 18, at Reachout Christian Center in Lansing.

The event is being sponsored by the United Black Christians United Church of Christ and runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The brunch is meant to celebrate all veterans and show they are appreciated.

A $10 donation is being requested from the general public. And those who attend are asked to wear a mask when they're not eating. '

The center is located at 5628 Wise Road in Lansing. For more information and details call (517) 488-8081.

