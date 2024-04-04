Frandor Businesses Adjust to Effects of N Clippert St Detour

Video shows resturant employees sharing their experiences of how business has been since the N Clippert St Detour.

Business and Student perspective highlights inconvenience of increased traffic congestion.

N Clippert St detour affects traffic flow to Frandor businesses.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I’m your neighborhood news reporter, Sarah Poulos. Businesses in Frandor tell me how business has been since the N Clippert St detour.

“Here at Bento Kitchen Cravings, it’s been very hit or miss.”

If you’re trying to get on US 127 heading out of East Lansing towards Detroit from Michigan Ave, you only have one option which leads you right into Frandor where restaurant Bento Kitchen Cravings is.

“If anything, people might be a little more frustrated about trying to figure out how to get here.”

With the road closures, it has made it harder to get in and out of the Frandor Shopping Center, affecting some businesses. Others, not so much.

“It hasn’t really affected us too much.”

Although business has been about the same, employee Richard Arvidson shares that once they start running deliveries it will be a problem.

“We haven’t started really running deliveries out of here yet, but when we do, our drivers will have a harder time getting around. It’ll be an issue.”

Student Thomas Emery shares that the closures have also affected him. He tends to not go to Frandor as much as he doesn’t want to deal with the traffic.

“It’s been pretty annoying, especially during the daytime. I mean it takes forever to get to the intersection over there and now they closed that intersection too. It’s been troublesome.”

One business didn’t want to go on camera but they told me their lunch crowd has never been better. In Frandor, I’m Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

