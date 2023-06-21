FOX 47 raises money for Salus Center through 3 Degree Guarantee program

LANSING, Mich. — FOX 47's 3 Degree Guarantee program is a way for us to put money back into the community. In May, we were raising money for the Salus Center in downtown Lansing.

"The Salus Center is Lansing’s LGBTQ resource and community center," said co-president of the board of directors, Laurel Tilot-Jezowski.

Founded in 2017, the center offers a lot of resources like support groups.

“We've got about 12 of them right now with a couple in the works that are really exciting groups for kids groups for adults, groups for writers, groups for artists,” Tilot-Jezowski said.

They also offer resources people can use in their everyday life.

"Whether that is mental health services or any sort of like living situation services or budgeting, planning," Tilot-Jezowski.

They also have fun activities like game night.

"The community here especially the LGBTQIA+ community is really beautiful,” said board member Karen Gilmore.

The Salus Center was chosen as FOX 47’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient and awarded $1,150, and the check was presented to the center on June 17 during the Lansing Pride Festival in Old Town.

FOX 47 News FOX 47 News Assistant News Director Madeline Cowdell presenting the 3 Degree Guarantee check to our May recipient at the Lansing Pride Festival on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

"We're really lucky that this arrived at a time where, while we're reaching the end of maybe the traditional Pride, Pride season, we can continue to see benefits coming from this donation for folks who we want to really work with in the future," Tilot-Jezowski said.

The center is creating a lot of cool things for the community to enjoy and invites people of all walks of life to join their family.

“Your voice matters. Come here, check us out. Meet a lot of cool people. We have people from all types of the different spectrum's from wherever you are, where, however you identify, there's a place for you here," Gilmore said.

